Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

CI.DataXferMech

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the data transfer mode for the channel.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
DMA 10054 Direct Memory Access. Data transfers take place independently from the application.
Interrupts 10204 Data transfers take place independently from the application. Using interrupts increases CPU usage because the CPU must service interrupt requests. Typically, you should use interrupts if the device is out of DMA channels.
Programmed I/O 10264 Data transfers take place when you call DAQmx Read or DAQmx Write.
USB Bulk 12590 Data transfers take place independently from the application using a USB bulk pipe.

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:General Properties:More:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Data Transfer Mechanism

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics