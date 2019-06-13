Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

CI.CountEdges.DigSync.Enable

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies whether to synchronize recognition of transitions in the signal to the internal timebase of the device.

This property does not affect the minimum pulse width recognized by the device, but setting this property to TRUE does limit the speed at which the device recognizes transitions to less than the frequency of the internal timebase.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Count Edges:Input:Digital Synchronization:Enable

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics