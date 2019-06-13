Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

ChanType

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates the type of the virtual channel.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Analog Input 10100 Analog input channel.
Analog Output 10102 Analog output channel.
Digital Input 10151 Digital input channel.
Digital Output 10153 Digital output channel.
Counter Input 10131 Counter input channel.
Counter Output 10132 Counter output channel.

Long Name: Channel:General Properties:Channel Type

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

