Indicates the type of the virtual channel.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Analog Input
|10100
|Analog input channel.
|Analog Output
|10102
|Analog output channel.
|Digital Input
|10151
|Digital input channel.
|Digital Output
|10153
|Digital output channel.
|Counter Input
|10131
|Counter input channel.
|Counter Output
|10132
|Counter output channel.
Long Name: Channel:General Properties:Channel Type
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application