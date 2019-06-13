Specifies the minimum value you expect to generate. The value is in the units you specify with a units property. If you try to write a value smaller than the minimum value, NI-DAQmx generates an error. NI-DAQmx might coerce this value to a larger value if other task settings restrict the device from generating the desired minimum.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:Minimum Value
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application