AO.Min

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the minimum value you expect to generate. The value is in the units you specify with a units property. If you try to write a value smaller than the minimum value, NI-DAQmx generates an error. NI-DAQmx might coerce this value to a larger value if other task settings restrict the device from generating the desired minimum.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:Minimum Value

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

