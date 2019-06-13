AO.FilterDelayAdjustment

Specifies an additional amount of time to wait between when the sample is written by the host device and when the sample is output by the DAC. This delay adjustment is in addition to the value indicated by AO.FilterDelay. This delay adjustment is in the units you specify with AO.FilterDelayUnits.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:General Properties:Filter:Filter Delay Adjustment
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application