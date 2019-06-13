Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

AO.FilterDelayAdjustment

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies an additional amount of time to wait between when the sample is written by the host device and when the sample is output by the DAC. This delay adjustment is in addition to the value indicated by AO.FilterDelay. This delay adjustment is in the units you specify with AO.FilterDelayUnits.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:General Properties:Filter:Filter Delay Adjustment

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics