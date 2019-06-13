Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AO.DataXferReqCond

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies under what condition to transfer data from the buffer to the onboard memory of the device.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Onboard Memory Empty 10235 Transfer data to the device only when there is no data in the onboard memory of the device.
Onboard Memory Half Full or Less 10239 Transfer data to the device any time the onboard memory is less than half full.
Onboard Memory Less than Full 10242 Transfer data to the device any time the onboard memory of the device is not full.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:General Properties:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Data Transfer Request Condition

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

