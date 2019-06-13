AO.DataXferReqCond

Specifies under what condition to transfer data from the buffer to the onboard memory of the device.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Onboard Memory Empty
|10235
|Transfer data to the device only when there is no data in the onboard memory of the device.
|Onboard Memory Half Full or Less
|10239
|Transfer data to the device any time the onboard memory is less than half full.
|Onboard Memory Less than Full
|10242
|Transfer data to the device any time the onboard memory of the device is not full.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:General Properties:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Data Transfer Request Condition
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application