AI.Thrmcpl.CJCChan

Indicates the channel that acquires the temperature of the cold junction if AI.Thrmcpl.CJCSrc is Channel. If the channel is a temperature channel, NI-DAQmx acquires the temperature in the correct units. Other channel types, such as a resistance channel with a custom sensor, must use a custom scale to scale values to degrees Celsius.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Temperature:Thermocouple:CJC Channel
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application