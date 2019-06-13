Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.Thrmcpl.CJCChan

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates the channel that acquires the temperature of the cold junction if AI.Thrmcpl.CJCSrc is Channel. If the channel is a temperature channel, NI-DAQmx acquires the temperature in the correct units. Other channel types, such as a resistance channel with a custom sensor, must use a custom scale to scale values to degrees Celsius.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Temperature:Thermocouple:CJC Channel

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

