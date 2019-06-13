AI.SampAndHold.Enable

Specifies whether to enable the sample and hold circuitry of the device. When you disable sample and hold circuitry, a small voltage offset might be introduced into the signal. You can eliminate this offset by using AI.AutoZeroMode to perform an auto zero on the channel.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Advanced:Sample and Hold Enable
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application