AI.SampAndHold.Enable

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies whether to enable the sample and hold circuitry of the device. When you disable sample and hold circuitry, a small voltage offset might be introduced into the signal. You can eliminate this offset by using AI.AutoZeroMode to perform an auto zero on the channel.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Advanced:Sample and Hold Enable

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

