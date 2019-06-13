Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.RosetteStrainGage.RosetteMeasType

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the type of rosette measurement.

Name Value Description
Principal Strain 1 15971 The maximum tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress.
Principal Strain 2 15972 The minimum tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress.
Principal Strain Angle 15973 The angle at which the principal strains of the rosette occur.
Cartesian Strain X 15974 The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the X coordinate direction.
Cartesian Strain Y 15975 The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the Y coordinate direction.
Cartesian Shear Strain XY 15976 The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the XY coordinate direction.
Maximum Shear Strain 15977 The maximum strain coplanar to the cross section of the material under stress.
Maximum Shear Strain Angle 15978 The angle at which the maximum shear strain of the rosette occurs.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Rosette Strain Gage:Rosette Measurement Type

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

