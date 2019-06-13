AI.RosetteStrainGage.RosetteMeasType

Specifies the type of rosette measurement.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Principal Strain 1
|15971
|The maximum tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress.
|Principal Strain 2
|15972
|The minimum tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress.
|Principal Strain Angle
|15973
|The angle at which the principal strains of the rosette occur.
|Cartesian Strain X
|15974
|The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the X coordinate direction.
|Cartesian Strain Y
|15975
|The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the Y coordinate direction.
|Cartesian Shear Strain XY
|15976
|The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the XY coordinate direction.
|Maximum Shear Strain
|15977
|The maximum strain coplanar to the cross section of the material under stress.
|Maximum Shear Strain Angle
|15978
|The angle at which the maximum shear strain of the rosette occurs.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Rosette Strain Gage:Rosette Measurement Type
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application