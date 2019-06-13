AI.RosetteStrainGage.RosetteMeasType

Principal Strain 1 15971 The maximum tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress.

Principal Strain 2 15972 The minimum tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress.

Principal Strain Angle 15973 The angle at which the principal strains of the rosette occur.

Cartesian Strain X 15974 The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the X coordinate direction.

Cartesian Strain Y 15975 The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the Y coordinate direction.

Cartesian Shear Strain XY 15976 The tensile strain coplanar to the surface of the material under stress in the XY coordinate direction.

Maximum Shear Strain 15977 The maximum strain coplanar to the cross section of the material under stress.