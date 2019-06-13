Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.OpenThrmcplDetectEnable

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies whether to apply the open thermocouple detection bias voltage to the channel. Changing the value of this property on a channel may require settling time before the data returned is valid. To compensate for this settling time, discard unsettled data or add a delay between committing and starting the task. Refer to your device specifications for the required settling time. When open thermocouple detection is enabled, use OpenThrmcplChansExist to determine if any channels were open.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Signal Conditioning:Thermocouple:Open Thermocouple Detection Enable

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

