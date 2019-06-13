AI.OpenThrmcplDetectEnable

Specifies whether to apply the open thermocouple detection bias voltage to the channel. Changing the value of this property on a channel may require settling time before the data returned is valid. To compensate for this settling time, discard unsettled data or add a delay between committing and starting the task. Refer to your device specifications for the required settling time. When open thermocouple detection is enabled, use OpenThrmcplChansExist to determine if any channels were open.

Data type: