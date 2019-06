AI.MeasType

Indicates the measurement to take with the analog input channel and in some cases, such as for temperature measurements, the sensor to use.

Data type:

Name Value Description Voltage 10322 Voltage measurement. Voltage RMS 10350 Voltage RMS measurement. Current 10134 Current measurement. Current RMS 10351 Current RMS measurement. More:Voltage:Custom with Excitation 10323 Voltage measurement with an excitation source. You can use this measurement type for custom sensors that require excitation, but you must use a custom scale to scale the measured voltage. More:Bridge (V/V) 15908 Measure voltage ratios Frequency 10181 Frequency measurement using a frequency to voltage converter. Resistance 10278 Resistance measurement. Temperature:Thermocouple 10303 Temperature measurement using a thermocouple. Temperature:Thermistor 10302 Temperature measurement using a thermistor. Temperature:RTD 10301 Temperature measurement using an RTD. Temperature:Built-in Sensor 10311 Temperature measurement using a built-in sensor on a terminal block or device. Strain Gage 10300 Strain measurement. Rosette Strain Gage 15980 Strain measurement using a rosette strain gage. Position:LVDT 10352 Position measurement using an LVDT. Position:RVDT 10353 Position measurement using an RVDT. Position:Eddy Current Proximity Probe 14835 Position measurement using an eddy current proximity probe. Accelerometer 10356 Acceleration measurement using an accelerometer. Velocity:IEPE Sensor 15966 Velocity measurement using an IEPE Sensor. Force:Bridge 15899 Force measurement using a bridge-based sensor. Force:IEPE Sensor 15895 Force measurement using an IEPE Sensor. Pressure:Bridge 15902 Pressure measurement using a bridge-based sensor. Sound Pressure:Microphone 10354 Sound pressure measurement using a microphone. Torque:Bridge 15905 Torque measurement using a bridge-based sensor. TEDS Sensor 12531 Measurement type defined by TEDS.