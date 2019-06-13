AI.LVDT.Units

Specifies the units to use to return linear position measurements from the channel.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Meters
|10219
|Meters.
|Inches
|10379
|Inches.
|From Custom Scale
|10065
|Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must specify a custom scale name.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Position:LVDT:Units
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application