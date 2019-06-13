Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.Lowpass.SwitchCap.ClkSrc

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the source of the filter clock. If you need a higher resolution for the filter, you can supply an external clock to increase the resolution.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Internal 10200 Internal to the device.
External 10167 External to the device.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Filter:Analog Filter:Lowpass:Advanced:Switched Capacitor:Clock Source

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

