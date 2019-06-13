AI.Lowpass.SwitchCap.ClkSrc

Specifies the source of the filter clock. If you need a higher resolution for the filter, you can supply an external clock to increase the resolution.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Internal
|10200
|Internal to the device.
|External
|10167
|External to the device.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Filter:Analog Filter:Lowpass:Advanced:Switched Capacitor:Clock Source
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application