Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

AI.Freq.ThreshVoltage

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the voltage level at which to recognize waveform repetitions. You should select a voltage level that occurs only once within the entire period of a waveform. You also can select a voltage that occurs only once while the voltage rises or falls.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Frequency:Voltage:Threshold Level

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics