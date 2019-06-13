AI.Freq.ThreshVoltage

Specifies the voltage level at which to recognize waveform repetitions. You should select a voltage level that occurs only once within the entire period of a waveform. You also can select a voltage that occurs only once while the voltage rises or falls.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Frequency:Voltage:Threshold Level
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application