AI.Force.Units

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies in which unit to return force or load measurements from the channel.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Newtons 15875 Newtons.
Pounds 15876 Pounds.
kgf 15877 Kilograms-force.
From Custom Scale 10065 Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must specify a custom scale name.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Force:Units

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

