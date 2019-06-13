AI.DataXferMech

Specifies the data transfer mode for the device.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|DMA
|10054
|Direct Memory Access. Data transfers take place independently from the application.
|Interrupts
|10204
|Data transfers take place independently from the application. Using interrupts increases CPU usage because the CPU must service interrupt requests. Typically, you should use interrupts if the device is out of DMA channels.
|Programmed I/O
|10264
|Data transfers take place when you call DAQmx Read or DAQmx Write.
|USB Bulk
|12590
|Data transfers take place independently from the application using a USB bulk pipe.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Data Transfer Mechanism
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application