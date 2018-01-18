DAQmx Write (Virtual TEDS File) (G Dataflow)

Writes data from a virtual TEDS file to the TEDS sensor.
basic TEDS data options specifies how to handle basic TEDS data in the bitstream.
|Name
|Description
|Do Not Write
|
Ignore basic TEDS data.
|Write To EEPROM
|
Write basic TEDS data to the EEPROM, even if the sensor includes a PROM. You cannot write basic TEDS data if the PROM contains data.
|Write To PROM Once
|
Write basic TEDS data to the PROM. Any subsequent attempts to write basic TEDS data result in an error.
physChan in is the name of the physical channel you want to configure. A DAQmx physical channel constant, or control, lists all the physical channels, on devices and modules installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a physical channel name to this input.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
virtual TEDS file specifies the filename of a virtual TEDS file that contains the bitstream to write.
National Instruments provides a LabVIEW library for viewing and editing TEDS bitstreams and virtual TEDS files. You can download the TEDS Library for LabVIEW at ni.com/pnp.
physChan out is the name of the physical channel the operation applied to. A DAQmx physical channel constant, or control, lists all the physical channels, on devices and modules installed in the system.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application