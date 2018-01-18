DAQmx Write (Single Sample) (G Dataflow)

Writes a single 16-bit unsigned integer sample to a task that contains a single digital output channel. Use an instance that writes 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
data contains an 16-bit unsigned integer sample to write to the task.
timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for the node to write all samples. NI-DAQmx performs a timeout check only if the node must wait before it writes data. This node returns an error if the time elapses. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.
If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to write the submitted samples. If the node could not write all the submitted samples, it returns an error and the number of samples successfully written in the number of samples written per channel output.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
auto start specifies if this node automatically starts the task if you did not explicitly start it with the DAQmx Start Task node.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
number of samples written per channel is the actual number of samples this node successfully wrote.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application