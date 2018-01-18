DAQmx Write (Multiple Samples) (G Dataflow)

timeout

timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for the node to write all samples. NI-DAQmx performs a timeout check only if the node must wait before it writes data. This node returns an error if the time elapses. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.

If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to write the submitted samples. If the node could not write all the submitted samples, it returns an error and the number of samples successfully written in the number of samples written per channel output.