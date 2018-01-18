Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Write (Single Sample) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Writes a waveform that contains a single sample to a task that contains a single analog output channel.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

task in

task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.

datatype_icon

data

data contains a waveform to write to the task.

datatype_icon

timeout

timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for the node to write all samples. NI-DAQmx performs a timeout check only if the node must wait before it writes data. This node returns an error if the time elapses. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.

If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to write the submitted samples. If the node could not write all the submitted samples, it returns an error and the number of samples successfully written in the number of samples written per channel output.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

auto start

auto start specifies if this node automatically starts the task if you did not explicitly start it with the DAQmx Start Task node.

datatype_icon

task out

task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.

datatype_icon

number of samples written per channel

number of samples written per channel is the actual number of samples this node successfully wrote.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics