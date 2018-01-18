DAQmx Tristate Output Terminal (G Dataflow)

Sets a terminal to high-impedance state.

If you connect an external signal to a terminal on the I/O connector, the terminal must be in high-impedance state. Otherwise, the device could double-drive the terminal and damage the hardware. If you use this node on a terminal in an active route, the node fails and returns an error.

DAQmx Reset Device sets all terminals on the I/O connector to high-impedance state, but aborts any running tasks associated with the device.