DAQmx Tristate Output Terminal (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Sets a terminal to high-impedance state.

If you connect an external signal to a terminal on the I/O connector, the terminal must be in high-impedance state. Otherwise, the device could double-drive the terminal and damage the hardware. If you use this node on a terminal in an active route, the node fails and returns an error.

DAQmx Reset Device sets all terminals on the I/O connector to high-impedance state, but aborts any running tasks associated with the device.

output terminal

output terminal specifies the terminal on the I/O connector to set to high-impedance state. A DAQmx terminal constant lists all available terminals on installed devices. You also can specify an output terminal by using a string that contains a terminal name.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard error in functionality.

error out

error out contains error information. This output provides standard error out functionality.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

