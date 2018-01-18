DAQmx Tristate Output Terminal (G Dataflow)

Sets a terminal to high-impedance state.
If you connect an external signal to a terminal on the I/O connector, the terminal must be in high-impedance state. Otherwise, the device could double-drive the terminal and damage the hardware. If you use this node on a terminal in an active route, the node fails and returns an error.
DAQmx Reset Device sets all terminals on the I/O connector to high-impedance state, but aborts any running tasks associated with the device.
output terminal specifies the terminal on the I/O connector to set to high-impedance state. A DAQmx terminal constant lists all available terminals on installed devices. You also can specify an output terminal by using a string that contains a terminal name.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard error in functionality.
error out contains error information. This output provides standard error out functionality.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application