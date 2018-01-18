DAQmx Timing (Sample Clock) (G Dataflow)

Sets the source of the Sample Clock, the rate of the Sample Clock, and the number of samples to acquire or generate.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
rate specifies the sampling rate in samples per channel per second. If you use an external source for the Sample Clock, set this input to the maximum expected rate of that clock.
source specifies the source terminal of the Sample Clock. Leave this input unwired to use the default onboard clock of the device.
active edge specifies on which edges of Sample Clock pulses to acquire or generate samples.
|Name
|Description
|Falling
|
Acquire or generate samples on falling edges of the Sample Clock.
|Rising
|
Acquire or generate samples on rising edges of the Sample Clock.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
sample mode specifies if the task acquires, or generates samples continuously, or if it acquires or generates a finite number of samples.
|Name
|Description
|Continuous Samples
|
Acquire or generate samples until DAQmx Stop Task runs.
|Finite Samples
|
Acquire or generate a finite number of samples.
|Hardware Timed Single Point
|
Acquire or generate samples continuously using hardware timing without a buffer. Hardware timed single point sample mode is supported only for the sample clock and change detection timing types.
samples per channel specifies the number of samples to acquire, or generate for each channel in the task, if sample mode is Finite Samples. If sample mode is Continuous Samples, NI-DAQmx uses this value to determine the buffer size. This node returns an error if the specified value is negative.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application