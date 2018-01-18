Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Timing (Handshaking) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Determines the number of digital samples to acquire or generate using digital handshaking between the device and a peripheral device.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

task in

task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

sample mode

sample mode specifies if the task acquires, or generates samples continuously, or if it acquires or generates a finite number of samples.

Name Description
Continuous Samples

Acquire or generate samples until DAQmx Stop Task runs.

Finite Samples

Acquire or generate a finite number of samples.

Hardware Timed Single Point

Acquire or generate samples continuously using hardware timing without a buffer. Hardware timed single point sample mode is supported only for the sample clock and change detection timing types.

datatype_icon

samples per channel

samples per channel specifies the number of samples to acquire, or generate for each channel in the task, if sample mode is Finite Samples. If sample mode is Continuous Samples, NI-DAQmx uses this value to determine the buffer size. This node returns an error if the specified value is negative.

datatype_icon

task out

task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

