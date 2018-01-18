Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Setup SCXI Calibration (1521) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Configures the specified physical channel on an SCXI-1521 module for calibration.

The terminal where you can measure module output depends on the configuration of the module in MAX. National Instruments recommends cabling the module to the digitizer, so that the output appears on the MCH0± pins of the rear signal connector. Refer to the module user manual for more information on the routing of module output.

calHandle in

calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.

physical channel

physical channel specifies the physical channel to calibrate.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

calHandle out

calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

