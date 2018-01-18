DAQmx Setup DSA Calibration (Analog Output » Timebase) (G Dataflow)

Generates a sine wave of a fixed frequency from the DSA device.
You must measure the frequency of the generated sine wave and pass that value into the DAQmx Adjust DSA AO Timebase Calibration node.
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
expectedFrequency indicates the expected frequency of the sine wave of a calibrated device.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application