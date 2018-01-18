Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Setup C Series Calibration (9265) (G Dataflow)

Writes the specified binary value to the DAC on the specified physical channel.

This module requires a sweep of DAC values obtained from the DAQmx Get 9265 Calibration Adjustment Points node.

calHandle in

calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.

physical channels

physical channels specifies the name of the physical channel to use to create the virtual channel. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels on devices and modules installed in the system.

You also can wire a string that contains a physical channel to this input. You cannot specify more than one physical channel.

DAC value

DAC value is the binary number to write to the DAC.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

calHandle out

calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

