DAQmx Set Power Up States (G Dataflow)

Updates the states to which to set physical channels on a device when the device powers up or when you reset the device.

A device stores power up states in non-volatile memory that you can write to only a limited number of times. Therefore, you should use this node as infrequently as possible. This node writes to the non-volatile memory only if a setting you request is different from the one currently stored. This node writes power up states in the sequential order of the power up states array. Therefore, any physical channels with multiple entries in that array use the highest array index.

Analog



Digital



