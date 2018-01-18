Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Set Power Up States (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Updates the states to which to set physical channels on a device when the device powers up or when you reset the device.

A device stores power up states in non-volatile memory that you can write to only a limited number of times. Therefore, you should use this node as infrequently as possible. This node writes to the non-volatile memory only if a setting you request is different from the one currently stored. This node writes power up states in the sequential order of the power up states array. Therefore, any physical channels with multiple entries in that array use the highest array index.

Analog

node_icon
DAQmx Set Power Up States » Analog » Analog
Updates power up states for analog physical channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Set Power Up States » Analog » Analog With Output Type
Updates power up states for analog physical channels.

Digital

node_icon
DAQmx Set Power Up States » Digital » Digital Logic Family
Sets the digital logic family to use when the device powers up.
node_icon
DAQmx Set Power Up States » Digital » Digital Pull Up Pull Down
Sets the resistor level to pull up or pull down for lines when they are in tristate logic.
node_icon
DAQmx Set Power Up States » Digital » Digital
Updates power up states for digital physical channels.

