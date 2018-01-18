DAQmx Set Power Up States (Analog » Analog) (G Dataflow)

Updates power up states for analog physical channels.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
voltage power up states contains the physical channels and power up states to set. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state to set for that physical channel. You can set voltage power up states only for physical channels that support voltage output.
physical channel is the physical channel to modify. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a list or range of physical channels to this input. If you have an array of physical channels, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.
value is the power up state to set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel input.
current power up states contains the physical channels and power up states to set. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state to set for that physical channel. You can set current power up states only for physical channels that support current output.
physical channel is the physical channel to modify. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a list or range of physical channels to this input. If you have an array of physical channels, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.
value is the power up state to set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel input.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application