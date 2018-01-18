DAQmx Self-Test Device (G Dataflow)

Performs a brief test of device resources. If a failure occurs, refer to your device documentation for more information.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application