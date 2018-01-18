Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Save Scale (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Saves the specified custom scale to MAX.

scale in

scale in is the custom scale to save.

save as

save as is the name to save the task, global channel, or custom scale as. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the name currently assigned to the task, global channel, or custom scale.

author

author is a name to store with the task, global channel, or custom scale.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

allow interactive deletion?

allow interactive deletion? specifies whether to allow the task, global channel, or custom scale to be deleted through MAX.

allow interactive editing?

allow interactive editing? specifies whether to allow the task, global channel, or custom scale to be edited in the DAQ Assistant. If allow interactive editing? is TRUE, the DAQ Assistant must support all task or global channel settings.

overwrite existing scale?

overwrite existing scale? specifies whether to overwrite a custom scale of the same name if one is already saved in MAX. If this input is FALSE and a custom scale of the same name is already saved in MAX, this node returns an error.

scale out

scale out is the saved custom scale.

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

