DAQmx Reset Device (G Dataflow)

Immediately aborts all active tasks associated with a device, disconnects any routes, and returns the device to an initialized state. Aborting a task immediately terminates the currently active operation, such as a read or a write. Aborting a task puts the task into an unstable, but recoverable state. To recover the task, use DAQmx Start Task to restart the task, or use DAQmx Stop Task to reset the task without starting it.
Using this node on a switch device resets the topology of that device to the default switch topology configured in MAX.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard error in functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
error out contains error information. This output provides standard error out functionality.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application