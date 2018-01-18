DAQmx Reset Device (G Dataflow)

Immediately aborts all active tasks associated with a device, disconnects any routes, and returns the device to an initialized state. Aborting a task immediately terminates the currently active operation, such as a read or a write. Aborting a task puts the task into an unstable, but recoverable state. To recover the task, use DAQmx Start Task to restart the task, or use DAQmx Stop Task to reset the task without starting it.

Using this node on a switch device resets the topology of that device to the default switch topology configured in MAX.