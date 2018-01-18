DAQmx Trigger (Reference » Digital Pattern) (G Dataflow)

Configures the task to stop the acquisition when the device acquires all pretrigger samples, matches a digital pattern, and acquires all posttrigger samples.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
source specifies the physical channels to use for pattern matching. The order of the physical channels determines the order of the pattern. If a port is included, the order of the physical channels within the port is in ascending order.
pattern specifies the digital pattern that must be met for the trigger to occur.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
trigger when specifies the condition under which the trigger occurs.
|Name
|Description
|Pattern Does Not Match
|
Trigger when the physical channels do not match the specified pattern.
|Pattern Matches
|
Trigger when the physical channels match the specified pattern.
pretrigger samples per channel specifies the minimum number of samples to acquire per channel before recognizing the Reference Trigger. The number of post-trigger samples per channel is equal to number of samples per channel in the DAQmx Timing node minus pretrigger samples per channel.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application