Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Trigger (Reference » Digital Pattern) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Configures the task to stop the acquisition when the device acquires all pretrigger samples, matches a digital pattern, and acquires all posttrigger samples.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

task in

task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.

datatype_icon

source

source specifies the physical channels to use for pattern matching. The order of the physical channels determines the order of the pattern. If a port is included, the order of the physical channels within the port is in ascending order.

datatype_icon

pattern

pattern specifies the digital pattern that must be met for the trigger to occur.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

trigger when

trigger when specifies the condition under which the trigger occurs.

Name Description
Pattern Does Not Match

Trigger when the physical channels do not match the specified pattern.

Pattern Matches

Trigger when the physical channels match the specified pattern.

datatype_icon

pretrigger samples per channel

pretrigger samples per channel specifies the minimum number of samples to acquire per channel before recognizing the Reference Trigger. The number of post-trigger samples per channel is equal to number of samples per channel in the DAQmx Timing node minus pretrigger samples per channel.

datatype_icon

task out

task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics