Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Read (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Reads samples from the task or virtual channels you specify.

node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more floating-point samples from a task that contains a single analog input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single floating-point sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a waveform that contains a single sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Time
Reads one or more waveforms from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Samples
Reads one or more waveforms from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more floating-point samples from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more unscaled 16-bit signed integer samples from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more unscaled 32-bit signed integer samples from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more unscaled 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more unscaled 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more analog input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single floating-point sample from a task that contains a single analog input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a waveform that contains a single sample from a task that contains a single analog input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Time
Reads a waveform from a task that contains a single analog input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Samples
Reads a waveform from a task that contains a single analog input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more floating-point samples from a counter task. Use an instance that reads a floating-point value when NI-DAQmx scales counter samples to a floating-point value, such as for frequency and period measurement.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads one floating-point sample from one or more counter tasks. Use an instance that reads a floating-point value when NI-DAQmx scales counter samples to a floating-point value.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more pairs of pulse frequency and duty cycle from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more pairs of pulse high and low tick counts from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more pairs of pulse high and low times from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a counter task. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers when NI-DAQmx returns counter samples unscaled, such as for event counting.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads an unscaled 32-bit unsigned integer sample from one or more counter tasks.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more floating-point samples from one or more counter tasks. Use an instance that reads a floating-point value when NI-DAQmx scales counter samples to a floating-point value.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more unscaled 32-bit unsigned integer samples from one or more counter tasks.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads the pulse frequency from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads the pulse frequency and duty cycle from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single pair of pulse high and low tick counts from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single pair of pulse high and low times from a counter input task.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a 32-bit unsigned integer sample from a counter task. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers when NI-DAQmx returns counter samples unscaled, such as for event counting.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Channel
Reads an array of Boolean values from a task that contains a single digital input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Channels
Reads a single Boolean sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Each channel must contain only a single digital line.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single 16-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single 32-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single 8-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a waveform that contains a single sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Time
Reads one or more digital waveforms from a task that contains one or more digital input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Samples
Reads one or more digital waveforms from a task that contains one or more digital input channels.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Channels
Reads a single sample that contains Boolean values from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Each channel can contain multiple digital lines.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Multiple Samples
Reads one or more 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Channel
Reads a single Boolean sample from a task that contains a digital input channel composed of a single line.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single 16-bit unsigned integer sample from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single 32-bit unsigned integer sample from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a single 8-bit unsigned integer sample from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Single Sample
Reads a digital waveform that contains a single sample from a task that contains a single digital input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Time
Reads a digital waveform from a task that contains a single digital input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » Samples
Reads a digital waveform from a task that contains a single digital input channel.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more raw, 16-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 16-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more raw, 16-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 16-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more raw, 16-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 16-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more raw, 32-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 32-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more raw, 32-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 32-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more raw, 32-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 32-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more raw, 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 16-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more raw, 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 16-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 16 bits
Reads one or more raw, 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 16-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more raw, 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 32-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more raw, 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 32-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 32 bits
Reads one or more raw, 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 32-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 8 bits
Reads one or more raw, 8-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 8-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 8 bits
Reads one or more raw, 8-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 8-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 8 bits
Reads one or more raw, 8-bit signed integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 8-bit signed integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 8 bits
Reads one or more raw, 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 8-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 8 bits
Reads one or more raw, 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 8-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.
node_icon
DAQmx Read » 8 bits
Reads one or more raw, 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task. Use this instance with devices that use 8-bit unsigned integers as the internal representation of a sample.

Recently Viewed Topics