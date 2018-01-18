DAQmx Read (G Dataflow)

Reads one or more floating-point samples from a counter task. Use an instance that reads a floating-point value when NI-DAQmx scales counter samples to a floating-point value, such as for frequency and period measurement.
Reads one or more 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
Reads a single 16-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
Reads one or more 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
Reads a single 32-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
Reads one or more 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains a single digital input channel. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.
Reads a single 8-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.
Reads one or more 16-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
Reads one or more 32-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 32-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 32 lines per port.
Reads one or more 8-bit unsigned integer samples from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 8-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to eight lines per port.