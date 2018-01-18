DAQmx Read (Multiple Samples) (G Dataflow)

number of samples per channel

number of samples per channel specifies the number of samples to read.

If you leave this input unwired or set it to -1, NI-DAQmx determines how many samples to read based on if the task acquires samples continuously or acquires a finite number of samples.

If the task acquires samples continuously and you set this input to -1, this node reads all the samples currently available in the buffer.

If the task acquires a finite number of samples and you set this input to -1, the node waits for the task to acquire all requested samples, then reads those samples. If you set the Read All Available Samples property to TRUE, the node reads the samples currently available in the buffer and does not wait for the task to acquire all requested samples.