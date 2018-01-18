DAQmx Read (Time) (G Dataflow)

Reads one or more digital waveforms from a task that contains one or more digital input channels. You must specify the duration, in seconds, for the waveform.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
duration specifies the amount of time in seconds to read samples.
timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for samples to become available. If the time elapses, the node returns an error and any samples read before the timeout elapsed. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.
If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to read the requested samples and returns an error if it is unable to.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
data returns a 1D array of digital waveforms. Each element in the array corresponds to a channel in the task.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application