DAQmx Read (Single Sample) (G Dataflow)

Reads a single 16-bit unsigned integer sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Use an instance that reads 16-bit unsigned integers for devices with up to 16 lines per port.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for samples to become available. If the time elapses, the node returns an error and any samples read before the timeout elapsed. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.
If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to read the requested samples and returns an error if it is unable to.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
data returns a 1D array of 16-bit unsigned integer samples. Each element in the array corresponds to a channel in the task.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application