DAQmx Read (Multiple Channels) (G Dataflow)

Reads a single Boolean sample from each channel in a task that contains one or more digital input channels. Each channel must contain only a single digital line.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard error in functionality.
timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for samples to become available. If the time elapses, the node returns an error and any samples read before the timeout elapsed. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.
If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to read the requested samples and returns an error if it is unable to.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
error out contains error information. This output provides standard error out functionality.
data returns a 1D array of Boolean samples. Each element of the array corresponds to a channel in the task.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application