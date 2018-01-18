DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (Counter Output » Pulse Time) (G Dataflow)

Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses defined by the amount of time the pulse is at a high state and the amount of time the pulse is at a low state. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.
task in specifies the task to which to add the virtual channels this node creates. If you do not specify a task, NI-DAQmx creates a task for you, and adds the virtual channels this node creates to that task.
counter specifies the names of the counters to use to create the virtual channels. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels, including counters, for devices installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a list, or range of counters, to this input. If you have an array of counters, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.
name to assign specifies a name to assign to the virtual channel this node creates. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the physical channel name as the virtual channel name.
If you use this input to provide your own names for the virtual channels, you must use the names when you refer to these channels in other NI-DAQmx nodes, such as the source input of the DAQmx Trigger node.
If you create multiple virtual channels with one DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node, you can specify a comma-separated list of names to assign to the virtual channels. If you provide fewer names than the number of virtual channels you create, NI-DAQmx automatically assigns names to the virtual channels.
units specifies the units in which to define pulse high and low time.
|Name
|Description
|Seconds
Seconds.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
high time is the amount of time the pulse is high.
low time is the amount of time the pulse is low.
idle state specifies the resting state of the output terminal.
|Name
|Description
|High
Terminal is at a high state at rest.
|Low
Terminal is at a low state at rest.
initial delay is the amount of time in seconds to wait before generating the first pulse.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs. The task contains any newly created virtual channels. If you did not wire a value to task in, NI-DAQmx automatically creates the task this output refers to.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application