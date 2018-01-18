DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (Analog Input » Bridge Two Point Linear) (G Dataflow)

Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors, whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling, or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation, and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.

Specify different values for units and physical units if the sensor specifications provide physical values in one unit, but you want NI-DAQmx to scale data to a different unit.