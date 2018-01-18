DAQmx Get Possible SC Express Calibration Accessory Connections (G Dataflow)

Gets the available connections on an SC Express accessory for the specified physical channel(s).
Connections specify how channels on the SC Express accessory should be configured. The resulting configuration could connect channels to a particular external signal or an onboard terminal.
dev in specifies the name of the SC Express accessory to use.
physical channels specifies the names of the SC Express physical channel(s) to use. You can use a list or range of physical channels with this input.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
connections contains the available connections for your accessory.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application