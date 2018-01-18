Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Get Possible SC Express Calibration Accessory Connections (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Gets the available connections on an SC Express accessory for the specified physical channel(s).

Connections specify how channels on the SC Express accessory should be configured. The resulting configuration could connect channels to a particular external signal or an onboard terminal.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

dev in

dev in specifies the name of the SC Express accessory to use.

datatype_icon

physical channels

physical channels specifies the names of the SC Express physical channel(s) to use. You can use a list or range of physical channels with this input.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

dev out

dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.

datatype_icon

connections

connections contains the available connections for your accessory.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics