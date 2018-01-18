DAQmx Get Power Up States (Logic Family) (G Dataflow)

Gets the digital logic family for a device.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
logic family specifies the logic family set to the device to when it powers up. A logic family corresponds to voltage thresholds that are compatible with a group of voltage standards. Refer to device documentation for information on the logic high and logic low voltages for these logic families.
|Name
|Description
|2.5 V
|
Compatible with CMOS signals.
|3.3 V
|
Compatible with LVTTL and LVCMOS signals.
|5.0 V
|
Compatible with TTL and CMOS signals.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application