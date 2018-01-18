Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Get Power Up States (Logic Family) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Gets the digital logic family for a device.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

dev in

dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

dev out

dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.

datatype_icon

logic family

logic family specifies the logic family set to the device to when it powers up. A logic family corresponds to voltage thresholds that are compatible with a group of voltage standards. Refer to device documentation for information on the logic high and logic low voltages for these logic families.

Name Description
2.5 V

Compatible with CMOS signals.

3.3 V

Compatible with LVTTL and LVCMOS signals.

5.0 V

Compatible with TTL and CMOS signals.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

