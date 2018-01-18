DAQmx Get SC Express Calibration Adjustment Points (4305) (G Dataflow)

Returns the reference values to pass to DAQmx Adjust SC Express Calibration.
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
adjustmentPoints is the array of adjustment points returned by the node.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application