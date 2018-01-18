Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Flatten Channel String (G Dataflow)

Converts an array of physical or virtual channel names to a comma-delimited list of names.

You can use this node to convert an array of channel names to a single string prior to using DAQmx Create Virtual Channel, or the DAQmx Create Task.

names in

names in is the array of physical or virtual channel names.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

names out

names out is the resulting comma-delimited list of physical or virtual channel names.

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

