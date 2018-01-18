DAQmx Create Task (G Dataflow)

Creates a task and adds virtual channels to that task if you specify them in the global virtual channels input. If you specify a task to copy, this node duplicates the configuration of the specified task in the newly created task before it adds any additional global virtual channels.
If you use this node within a loop, NI-DAQmx creates a new task in each iteration of the loop. Use DAQmx Clear Task within the loop after you are finished with the task to avoid allocating unnecessary memory.
task to copy is the name of a task to make a copy of.
global virtual channels specifies a global virtual channel or list of global virtual channels to add to the task.
A DAQmx global channel constant lists all global virtual channels on the system.
If you have an array of global virtual channels, use DAQmx Flatten Channel String to convert the array to a list.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
new task name is the name to assign to the task. If you use this node in a loop and specify a name for the task, you must use DAQmx Clear Task within the loop after you are finished with the task. Otherwise, NI-DAQmx attempts to create multiple tasks with the same name, which results in an error.
auto cleanup specifies if the task is automatically destroyed when the application completes execution.
If auto cleanup is FALSE, the task is not automatically destroyed until you exit the application. Use DAQmx Clear Task to manually destroy the task.
task out is a reference to the new task.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application