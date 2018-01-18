DAQmx Create Task (G Dataflow)

Creates a task and adds virtual channels to that task if you specify them in the global virtual channels input. If you specify a task to copy, this node duplicates the configuration of the specified task in the newly created task before it adds any additional global virtual channels.

If you use this node within a loop, NI-DAQmx creates a new task in each iteration of the loop. Use DAQmx Clear Task within the loop after you are finished with the task to avoid allocating unnecessary memory.