DAQmx Create Scale (Table) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Creates a custom scale that maps an array of pre-scaled values to an array of corresponding scaled values. NI-DAQmx applies linear interpolation to values that fall between the values in the table.

name

name identifies the custom scale for later use, such as with the DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node.

scaled values

scaled values is the array of scaled values that map to the values in pre-scaled values.

pre-scaled values

pre-scaled values is the array of pre-scaled values that map to the values in scaled values.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

pre-scaled units

pre-scaled units is the units of the values to scale.

Name Description
Amps

Amperes.

bar

Bar.

deg C

Degrees Celsius.

deg F

Degrees Fahrenheit.

deg R

Degrees Rankine.

Degrees

Degrees.

From TEDS

Units defined by TEDS information associated with the channel.

g

G. 1 g is approximately equal to 9.81 m/s/s.

Hz

Hertz.

Inches

Inches.

Kelvins

Kelvins.

kgf

Kilograms-force

lb-ft

Pound-feet.

lb-in

Pound-inches.

m/s^2

Meters per second per second.

Meters

Meters.

mVolts/Volt

Millivolts per volt.

Nm

Newton meters.

Newtons

Newtons.

Ohms

Ohms.

oz-in

Ounce-inches.

Pascals

Pascals.

Pounds

Pounds.

psi

Pounds per square inch.

Radians

Radians.

Seconds

Seconds.

Strain

Strain.

Volts/Volt

Volts per volt.

Volts

Volts.

scaled units

scaled units is the units to use for the scaled value. You can use an arbitrary string. LabVIEW uses the units to label a graph or chart.

scale out

scale out is a reference to the custom scale this node creates.

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

