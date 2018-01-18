Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Creates a virtual channel, or set of virtual channels, and adds them to a task.

If you use this node within a loop without specifying a task in, the software creates a new task in each iteration of the loop. Use the DAQmx Clear Task node within the loop, after you are finished with the task, to avoid allocating unnecessary memory.

The DAQmx Channel properties include additional channel configuration options.

Analog Input

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » 4 Wire DC Voltage
Creates channel(s) to measure acceleration.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Acceleration
Creates channel(s) that use(s) an accelerometer to measure acceleration.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Charge
Creates channel(s) that use(s) a charge-based sensor to measure acceleration.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge
Creates channel(s) that measure voltage ratios from a Wheatstone bridge. Use this instance with bridge-based sensors that measure phenomena other than strain, force, pressure, or torque, or that scale data to physical units NI-DAQmx does not support.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Charge
Creates channel(s) that use a sensor with charge output.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Current
Creates channel(s) to measure current.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » RMS Measurement
Creates a channel to measure current RMS, the average (mean) power of the acquired current.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Polynomial
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a polynomial to convert electrical values to physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx requires coefficients for a polynomial that converts electrical values to physical values (forward), as well as coefficients for a polynomial that converts physical values to electrical values (reverse). If you only know one set of coefficients, use the DAQmx Compute Reverse Polynomial Coefficients node to generate the other set.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Table
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a table of electrical values and the corresponding physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx performs linear scaling between each pair of electrical and physical values. The input limits specified with minimum value and maximum value must fall within the smallest and largest physical values. For any data outside those endpoints, NI-DAQmx coerces that data to the endpoints.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Two Point Linear
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. Use this instance with sensors, whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling, or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation, and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » IEPE Sensor
Creates channel(s) that use an IEPE force sensor to measure force or load.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Frequency
Creates channel(s) that use a frequency-to-voltage converter to measure frequency.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Eddy Current Proximity Probe
Creates channel(s) that use an eddy current proximity probe to measure position.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » LVDT
Creates channel(s) that use an LVDT to measure linear position.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » RVDT
Creates channel(s) that use(s) an RVDT to measure angular position.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Polynomial
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a polynomial to convert electrical values to physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx requires coefficients for a polynomial that converts electrical values to physical values (forward), as well as coefficients for a polynomial that converts physical values to electrical values (reverse). If you only know one set of coefficients, use the DAQmx Compute Reverse Polynomial Coefficients node to generate the other set.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Table
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a table of electrical values and the corresponding physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx performs linear scaling between each pair of electrical and physical values. The input limits specified with minimum value and maximum value must fall within the smallest and largest physical values. For any data outside those endpoints, NI-DAQmx coerces that data to the endpoints.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Two Point Linear
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors, whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling, or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation, and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Resistance
Creates channel(s) to measure resistance.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Sound Pressure
Creates channel(s) that use a microphone to measure sound pressure.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Rosette Strain Gage
Creates channels to measure two-dimensional strain using a rosette strain gage.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Strain Gage
Creates channel(s) to measure strain.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Built in Temperature Sensor
Creates channel(s) that use the built-in sensor of a terminal block or device to measure temperature. On SCXI modules, for example, the built-in sensor could be the CJC sensor.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » RTD
Creates channel(s) that use an RTD to measure temperature.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Thermistor Current Excitation
Creates channel(s) that use a thermistor to measure temperature. Use this instance when the thermistor requires current excitation.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Thermistor Voltage Excitation
Creates channel(s) that use a thermistor to measure temperature. Use this instance when the thermistor requires voltage excitation.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Thermocouple
Creates channel(s) that use a thermocouple to measure temperature.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Polynomial
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure torque. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a polynomial to convert electrical values to physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx requires coefficients for a polynomial that converts electrical values to physical values (forward), as well as coefficients for a polynomial that converts physical values to electrical values (reverse). If you only know one set of coefficients, use the DAQmx Compute Reverse Polynomial Coefficients node to generate the other set.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Bridge Table
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure torque. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a table of electrical values and the corresponding physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx performs linear scaling between each pair of electrical and physical values. The input limits specified with minimum value and maximum value must fall within the smallest and largest physical values. For any data outside those endpoints, NI-DAQmx coerces that data to the endpoints.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Two Point Linear
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure torque. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Velocity
Creates channel(s) that use an IEPE velocity sensor to measure velocity.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Voltage
Creates channel(s) to measure voltage.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » Custom Voltage with Excitation
Creates channel(s) to measure voltage. Use this instance for custom sensors that require excitation. You can use the excitation to scale the measurement.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Input » RMS
Creates channel(s) to measure voltage RMS, the average (mean) power of the acquired voltage.

Analog Output

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Output » Current
Creates channel(s) to generate current.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Output » Function Generation
Creates a channel for continually generating a waveform on the selected physical channel.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Analog Output » Voltage
Creates channel(s) to generate voltage.

Digital Input

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Digital Input » Digital Input
Creates channel(s) to measure digital signals. You can group digital lines into one digital channel or separate them into multiple digital channels. If you specify one or more entire ports in the lines input by using port physical channel names, you cannot separate the ports into multiple channels. To separate ports into multiple channels, use this node multiple times with a different port each time.

Digital Output

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Digital Output » Digital Output
Creates channel(s) to generate digital signals. You can group digital lines into one digital channel or separate them into multiple digital channels. If you specify one or more entire ports in lines input by using port physical channel names, you cannot separate the ports into multiple channels. To separate ports into multiple channels, use this node multiple times with a different port each time.

Counter Input

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Count Edges
Creates a channel to count the number of rising or falling edges of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Duty Cycle
Creates channel(s) to duty cycle of a digital pulse. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Frequency
Creates a channel to measure the frequency of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » GPS Timestamp
Creates a channel that uses a special purpose counter to take a timestamp and synchronizes that counter to a GPS receiver. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter, unless you select different input terminals.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Period
Creates a channel to measure the period of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Angular Encoder
Creates a channel that uses an angular encoder to measure angular position. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter, unless you select different input terminals.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Linear Encoder
Creates a channel that uses a linear encoder to measure linear position. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter, unless you select different input terminals.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Pulse Frequency
Creates a channel to measure pulse specifications, returning the measurements as pairs of frequency and duty cycle. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Pulse Ticks
Creates a channel to measure pulse specifications, returning the measurements as pairs of high ticks and low ticks. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Pulse Time
Creates a channel to measure pulse specifications, returning the measurements as pairs of high time and low time. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Pulse Width
Creates a channel to measure the width of a digital pulse. starting edge determines whether to measure a high pulse or low pulse. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Semi Period
Creates a channel to measure the time between state transitions of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » DAQmx Create Channel (CI-Two Edge Separation)
Creates a channel that measures the amount of time between the rising or falling edge of one digital signal and the rising or falling edge of another digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter unless you select different input terminals.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » DAQmx Create Channel (CI-Velocity-Angular)
Creates a channel to measure the angular velocity of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Input » Linear Velocity
Creates a channel that uses a linear encoder to measure linear velocity. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.

Counter Output

DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Output » Pulse Frequency
Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses that frequency and duty cycle define. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Output » Pulse Ticks
Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses defined by the number of timebase ticks that the pulse is at a high state and the number of timebase ticks that the pulse is at a low state. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.
DAQmx Create Virtual Channel » Counter Output » Pulse Time
Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses defined by the amount of time the pulse is at a high state and the amount of time the pulse is at a low state. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.

