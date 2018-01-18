DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (G Dataflow)

Creates a channel that measures the amount of time between the rising or falling edge of one digital signal and the rising or falling edge of another digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter unless you select different input terminals.