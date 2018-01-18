DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (G Dataflow)

Creates a virtual channel, or set of virtual channels, and adds them to a task.
If you use this node within a loop without specifying a task in, the software creates a new task in each iteration of the loop. Use the DAQmx Clear Task node within the loop, after you are finished with the task, to avoid allocating unnecessary memory.
The DAQmx Channel properties include additional channel configuration options.
Analog Input
Creates channel(s) to measure acceleration.
Creates channel(s) that use(s) an accelerometer to measure acceleration.
Creates channel(s) that use(s) a charge-based sensor to measure acceleration.
Creates channel(s) that measure voltage ratios from a Wheatstone bridge. Use this instance with bridge-based sensors that measure phenomena other than strain, force, pressure, or torque, or that scale data to physical units NI-DAQmx does not support.
Creates channel(s) that use a sensor with charge output.
Creates channel(s) to measure current.
Creates a channel to measure current RMS, the average (mean) power of the acquired current.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a polynomial to convert electrical values to physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx requires coefficients for a polynomial that converts electrical values to physical values (forward), as well as coefficients for a polynomial that converts physical values to electrical values (reverse). If you only know one set of coefficients, use the DAQmx Compute Reverse Polynomial Coefficients node to generate the other set.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a table of electrical values and the corresponding physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx performs linear scaling between each pair of electrical and physical values. The input limits specified with minimum value and maximum value must fall within the smallest and largest physical values. For any data outside those endpoints, NI-DAQmx coerces that data to the endpoints.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. Use this instance with sensors, whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling, or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation, and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
Creates channel(s) that use an IEPE force sensor to measure force or load.
Creates channel(s) that use a frequency-to-voltage converter to measure frequency.
Creates channel(s) that use an eddy current proximity probe to measure position.
Creates channel(s) that use an LVDT to measure linear position.
Creates channel(s) that use(s) an RVDT to measure angular position.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a polynomial to convert electrical values to physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx requires coefficients for a polynomial that converts electrical values to physical values (forward), as well as coefficients for a polynomial that converts physical values to electrical values (reverse). If you only know one set of coefficients, use the DAQmx Compute Reverse Polynomial Coefficients node to generate the other set.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a table of electrical values and the corresponding physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx performs linear scaling between each pair of electrical and physical values. The input limits specified with minimum value and maximum value must fall within the smallest and largest physical values. For any data outside those endpoints, NI-DAQmx coerces that data to the endpoints.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure pressure. Use this instance with sensors, whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling, or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation, and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
Creates channel(s) to measure resistance.
Creates channel(s) that use a microphone to measure sound pressure.
Creates channels to measure two-dimensional strain using a rosette strain gage.
Creates channel(s) to measure strain.
Creates channel(s) that use the built-in sensor of a terminal block or device to measure temperature. On SCXI modules, for example, the built-in sensor could be the CJC sensor.
Creates channel(s) that use an RTD to measure temperature.
Creates channel(s) that use a thermistor to measure temperature. Use this instance when the thermistor requires current excitation.
Creates channel(s) that use a thermistor to measure temperature. Use this instance when the thermistor requires voltage excitation.
Creates channel(s) that use a thermocouple to measure temperature.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure torque. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a polynomial to convert electrical values to physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx requires coefficients for a polynomial that converts electrical values to physical values (forward), as well as coefficients for a polynomial that converts physical values to electrical values (reverse). If you only know one set of coefficients, use the DAQmx Compute Reverse Polynomial Coefficients node to generate the other set.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure torque. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications provide a table of electrical values and the corresponding physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx performs linear scaling between each pair of electrical and physical values. The input limits specified with minimum value and maximum value must fall within the smallest and largest physical values. For any data outside those endpoints, NI-DAQmx coerces that data to the endpoints.
Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure torque. Use this instance with sensors whose specifications do not provide a polynomial for scaling or a table of electrical and physical values. When you use this scaling type, NI-DAQmx uses two points of electrical and physical values to calculate the slope and y-intercept of a linear equation and uses that equation to scale electrical values to physical values.
Creates channel(s) that use an IEPE velocity sensor to measure velocity.
Creates channel(s) to measure voltage.
Creates channel(s) to measure voltage. Use this instance for custom sensors that require excitation. You can use the excitation to scale the measurement.
Creates channel(s) to measure voltage RMS, the average (mean) power of the acquired voltage.
Analog Output
Creates channel(s) to generate current.
Creates a channel for continually generating a waveform on the selected physical channel.
Creates channel(s) to generate voltage.
Digital Input
Creates channel(s) to measure digital signals. You can group digital lines into one digital channel or separate them into multiple digital channels. If you specify one or more entire ports in the lines input by using port physical channel names, you cannot separate the ports into multiple channels. To separate ports into multiple channels, use this node multiple times with a different port each time.
Digital Output
Creates channel(s) to generate digital signals. You can group digital lines into one digital channel or separate them into multiple digital channels. If you specify one or more entire ports in lines input by using port physical channel names, you cannot separate the ports into multiple channels. To separate ports into multiple channels, use this node multiple times with a different port each time.
Counter Input
Creates a channel to count the number of rising or falling edges of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates channel(s) to duty cycle of a digital pulse. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter.
Creates a channel to measure the frequency of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel that uses a special purpose counter to take a timestamp and synchronizes that counter to a GPS receiver. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter, unless you select different input terminals.
Creates a channel to measure the period of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel that uses an angular encoder to measure angular position. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter, unless you select different input terminals.
Creates a channel that uses a linear encoder to measure linear position. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter, unless you select different input terminals.
Creates a channel to measure pulse specifications, returning the measurements as pairs of frequency and duty cycle. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel to measure pulse specifications, returning the measurements as pairs of high ticks and low ticks. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node, because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter, unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel to measure pulse specifications, returning the measurements as pairs of high time and low time. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel to measure the width of a digital pulse. starting edge determines whether to measure a high pulse or low pulse. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel to measure the time between state transitions of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel that measures the amount of time between the rising or falling edge of one digital signal and the rising or falling edge of another digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signals to the default input terminals of the counter unless you select different input terminals.
Creates a channel to measure the angular velocity of a digital signal. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
Creates a channel that uses a linear encoder to measure linear velocity. With the exception of devices that support multi-counter tasks, you can create only one counter input channel at a time with this node because a task can contain only one counter input channel. To read from multiple counters simultaneously, use a separate task for each counter. Connect the input signal to the default input terminal of the counter unless you select a different input terminal.
Counter Output
Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses that frequency and duty cycle define. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.
Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses defined by the number of timebase ticks that the pulse is at a high state and the number of timebase ticks that the pulse is at a low state. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.
Creates channel(s) to generate digital pulses defined by the amount of time the pulse is at a high state and the amount of time the pulse is at a low state. The pulses appear on the default output terminal of the counter, unless you select a different output terminal.