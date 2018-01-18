Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Create TEDS Virtual Channel (DAQmx Create Channel (TEDS-AI-Force-Bridge)) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Creates channel(s) that use a Wheatstone bridge to measure force or load. You must configure the physical channel(s) with TEDS information to use this VI. NI-DAQmx scales electrical values to physical values according to that TEDS information.

datatype_icon

task in

task in specifies the task to which to add the virtual channels this node creates. If you do not specify a task, NI-DAQmx creates a task for you, and adds the virtual channels this node creates to that task.

datatype_icon

physical channels

physical channels specifies the names of the physical channels to use to create virtual channels. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels on devices and modules installed in the system.

You can also wire a string that contains a list, or range of physical channels, to this input. If you have an array of physical channels, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.

datatype_icon

name to assign

name to assign specifies a name to assign to the virtual channel this node creates. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the physical channel name as the virtual channel name.

If you use this input to provide your own names for the virtual channels, you must use the names when you refer to these channels in other NI-DAQmx nodes, such as the source input of the DAQmx Trigger node.

If you create multiple virtual channels with one DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node, you can specify a comma-separated list of names to assign to the virtual channels. If you provide fewer names than the number of virtual channels you create, NI-DAQmx automatically assigns names to the virtual channels.

datatype_icon

units

units specifies in which unit to return force measurements from the channel.

Name Description
Newtons

Newtons.

Pounds

Pounds.

kgf

Kilograms-force

From Custom Scale

Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must wire a custom scale name to the custom scale name input.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

measurement range

measurement range specifies the minimum and maximum values you expect to measure.

datatype_icon

maximum value

maximum value specifies in units the maximum value you expect to measure.

datatype_icon

minimum value

minimum value specifies in units the minimum value you expect to measure.

datatype_icon

custom scale name

custom scale name specifies the name of a custom scale for the channel.

datatype_icon

voltage excitation source

voltage excitation source specifies the source of excitation.

Name Description
External

Use an excitation source other than the built-in excitation source of the device. If you select this value, you must use the voltage excitation value input to specify the amount of excitation.

Internal

Use the built-in excitation source of the device. If you select this value, you must use the voltage excitation value input to specify the amount of excitation.

None

Supply no excitation to the channel.

datatype_icon

voltage excitation value

voltage excitation value specifies in volts the amount of excitation supplied to the sensor. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine appropriate excitation values.

datatype_icon

task out

task out is a reference to the task after this node runs. The task contains any newly created virtual channels. If you did not wire a value to task in, NI-DAQmx automatically creates the task this output refers to.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

