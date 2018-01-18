DAQmx Create TEDS Virtual Channel (DAQmx Create Channel (TEDS-AI-Temperature-Thermocouple)) (G Dataflow)

Creates channel(s) that use a thermocouple to measure temperature. You must configure the physical channel(s) with TEDS information to use this VI.
task in specifies the task to which to add the virtual channels this node creates. If you do not specify a task, NI-DAQmx creates a task for you, and adds the virtual channels this node creates to that task.
physical channels specifies the names of the physical channels to use to create virtual channels. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels on devices and modules installed in the system.
You can also wire a string that contains a list, or range of physical channels, to this input. If you have an array of physical channels, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.
name to assign specifies a name to assign to the virtual channel this node creates. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the physical channel name as the virtual channel name.
If you use this input to provide your own names for the virtual channels, you must use the names when you refer to these channels in other NI-DAQmx nodes, such as the source input of the DAQmx Trigger node.
If you create multiple virtual channels with one DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node, you can specify a comma-separated list of names to assign to the virtual channels. If you provide fewer names than the number of virtual channels you create, NI-DAQmx automatically assigns names to the virtual channels.
units specifies the units to use to return temperature measurements.
|Name
|Description
|deg C
|
Degrees Celsius.
|deg F
|
Degrees Fahrenheit.
|deg R
|
Degrees Rankine.
|From Custom Scale
|
Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must wire a custom scale name to the custom scale name input.
|K
|
Kelvins.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
measurement range specifies the minimum and maximum values you expect to measure.
maximum value specifies in units the maximum value you expect to measure.
minimum value specifies in units the minimum value you expect to measure.
cjc value specifies in units the temperature of the cold junction if you set cjc source to Constant Value.
cjc source specifies the source of cold-junction compensation.
|Name
|Description
|Channel
|
You must use the cjc channel input to specify a channel.
|Constant Value
|
You must use the cjc value input to specify the cold-junction temperature.
|Internal
|
Use a cold-junction compensation channel built into the terminal block. If no such channel is available, this node returns an error.
cjc channel specifies the channel that acquires the temperature of the thermocouple cold-junction if you set cjc source to Channel.
You can use a global channel or another virtual channel already in the task. If the channel is a temperature channel, NI-DAQmx acquires the temperature in the correct units. Other channel types, such as a resistance channel with a custom sensor, must use a custom scale to scale values to degrees Celsius.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs. The task contains any newly created virtual channels. If you did not wire a value to task in, NI-DAQmx automatically creates the task this output refers to.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application