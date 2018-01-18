DAQmx Create TEDS Virtual Channel (DAQmx Create Channel (TEDS-AI-Force-IEPE Sensor)) (G Dataflow)

name to assign

name to assign specifies a name to assign to the virtual channel this node creates. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the physical channel name as the virtual channel name.

If you use this input to provide your own names for the virtual channels, you must use the names when you refer to these channels in other NI-DAQmx nodes, such as the source input of the DAQmx Trigger node.

If you create multiple virtual channels with one DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node, you can specify a comma-separated list of names to assign to the virtual channels. If you provide fewer names than the number of virtual channels you create, NI-DAQmx automatically assigns names to the virtual channels.