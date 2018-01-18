DAQmx Control Task (G Dataflow)

Alters the state of a task according to the action you specify.
If error in indicates that an error occurred previously, this node executes normally if action is unreserve or abort.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
action specifies how to alter the task state.
|Name
|Description
|verify
|
Verifies that all task parameters are valid for the hardware.
|reserve
|
Reserves the hardware resources needed for the task. No other tasks can reserve these same resources.
|commit
|
Programs the hardware as much as possible according to the task configuration.
|unreserve
|
Releases all previously reserved resources.
|abort
|
Aborts execution of the task. Aborting a task immediately terminates the currently active operation, such as a read or a write. Aborting a task puts the task into an unstable but recoverable state. To recover the task, use DAQmx Start to restart the task or use DAQmx Stop to reset the task without starting it.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application