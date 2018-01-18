Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Control Task (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Alters the state of a task according to the action you specify.

If error in indicates that an error occurred previously, this node executes normally if action is unreserve or abort.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

task in

task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.

datatype_icon

action

action specifies how to alter the task state.

Name Description
verify

Verifies that all task parameters are valid for the hardware.

reserve

Reserves the hardware resources needed for the task. No other tasks can reserve these same resources.

commit

Programs the hardware as much as possible according to the task configuration.

unreserve

Releases all previously reserved resources.

abort

Aborts execution of the task. Aborting a task immediately terminates the currently active operation, such as a read or a write. Aborting a task puts the task into an unstable but recoverable state. To recover the task, use DAQmx Start to restart the task or use DAQmx Stop to reset the task without starting it.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

task out

task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics